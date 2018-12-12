OnePlus 6T McLaren edition launch in India today: Expected price, specifications

OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 6T McLaren edition phone in India today. This is the limited edition variant of the company’s premium flagship, that will also debut the company’s Warp Charge technology. The OnePlus 6T McLaren edition has been launched globally, and will be available in western Europe from December 13 at £649 (Rs 58,500 approx.).

The limited edition OnePlus 6T phone will be launched in India at an event in Mumbai, that begins from 6pm IST. This OnePlus event might not be broadcast through a livestream, though updates from the launch venue will be available through the OnePlus India accounts on Twitter and Facebook.

At the event, the Chinese company will also announce sale details, and mention special offers. OnePlus 6T McLaren edition could be priced around Rs 50,000 in India.

Through the global launch of the phone, specifications of OnePlus 6T McLaren edition are known. This phone comes with a special glass back cover, that comes with a pattern based on McLaren’s carbon fiber technology.

It features the OnePlus logo below the camera configuration, while the McLaren logo can be spotted near the phone’s bottom. OnePlus 6T McLaren edition will feature in a Papaya Orange/black colour variant, as the charging cable can also be seen in Papaya yellow.

The special edition flagship features a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch at the top. Running the Snapdragon 845 processor, the OnePlus 6T McLaren edition is based on OxygenOS over and above Android 9 Pie.

The phone is backed by a 3700mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30, that can provide a day’s battery with 20 minutes of charging, according to OnePlus. OnePlus 6T McLaren edition comes with 10GB RAM and 256GB of internal memory.

This special edition OnePlus phone comes with McLaren’s software animation, as well as customised themes and wallpapers. The OnePlus 6T McLaren edition comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner, that is activated through Screen Unlock, besides the Face Unlock feature.

Like other OnePlus 6T models, this comes with vertically stacked 16MP+20MP rear cameras that supports Night Scape mode, as well as a 20MP front camera.