OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition now on sale in India: All you need to know

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is now available via open sale on Amazon India, OnePlus online store and the company’s offline stores. The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition has 10GB RAM, an accented Papaya Orange colour design and the company’s new Warp Charge 30 charging technology. OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition box includes McLaren’s logo, Speedmarks, that has been designed by in F1 AA grade carbon fiber.

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition: Price in India, launch offers

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is priced at Rs 50,999 in India for 10GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant. It can be bought from Amazon India, OnePlus online store as well as offline OnePlus stores. The limited edition smartphone will only be available till December 24.

People who purchase OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition on EMIs via Axis Bank cards can avail Rs 2,000 cashback. It can be bought with up to six months no-cost EMI schemes. In addition, people can avail Rs 3,000 off on exchange of any old OnePlus handset and Rs 2,000 off on exchange of other devices.

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition: Specifications and features

The biggest difference from the original OnePlus 6T is the design. OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition features a glass back with McLaren carbon fiber under it along with Papaya Orange accented back corners. Another change is the support for the company’s new Warp Charge 30 fast charging technology, said to offer day’s power in just 20 minutes. This is the first OnePlus smartphone to feature this technology.

The specifications of OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition remain the same as OnePlus 6T features. It features a 6.41-inch Full HD+ Optic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It supports the in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with Adreno 630 GPU.

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is available in only one storage model – 10GB RAM+256GB internal storage. The phone runs Android 9.0 Pie with OnePlus’ own OxygenOS 9.0. The device is backed by a 3,700mAh non-removable battery.

OnePlus 6T McLaren sports a dual camera set up on the back consisting a 16MP primary sensor backed by a 20MP secondary sensor. Both the back sensors have an aperture of f/1.7, electronic image stabilisation and optical image stabilisation. On the front, the device features a 16MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.0 for taking selfies.