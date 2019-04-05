OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition back on sale on Amazon from April 6

OnePlus 6T McLaren limited edition will, once again, be available for sale on Amazon for its customers to purchase. The phone is priced at Rs 50,999 and sale starts from April 6. The company has said that, just like earlier, it only has a limited number of devices to sell.

Interested customers can head to Amazon India’s official website and open the OnePlus 6T McLaren limited edition page. Next, click on the ‘Notify Me’ button to get notified via e-mail when OnePlus 6T McLaren edition goes on sale.

Meanwhile, the regular OnePlus 6T can be bought in Mirror Black and Midnight Black colour editions in 6GB RAM/128GB storage, 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB storage variants.

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 10GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage.

The device runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie with the company’s own OxygenOS 9.0 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 3,700mAh non-removable battery with support for the company’s new Warp Charge 30 fast charging technology.

The phone features vertically stacked 16MP+20MP rear cameras with support for Night Scape mode, as well as a 20MP front camera.