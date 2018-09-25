OnePlus 6T live images leaked online, but are these really pictures of the device?

OnePlus 6T purported leak live images showcase in-display fingerprint sensor (Image Source: Weibo) OnePlus 6T purported leak live images showcase in-display fingerprint sensor (Image Source: Weibo)

OnePlus 6T, the Chinese smartphone brand’s upcoming flagship smartphone have been leaked on several occasions ahead of its upcoming launch, which is supposed to take place in second half of October. In the latest, a set of purported live images have surfaced claiming to provide a glimpse of the upcoming OnePlus model.

The images of the OnePlus 6T were posted on Chinese microblogging site, Weibo and showcase a device with an all-screen design. The images also reveal a waterdrop notch on top similar to what we have seen on Oppo’s R17 smartphone. An in-display fingerprint sensor, and Never Settle logo can also be seen on the leaked live images.

While OnePlus has already confirmed that the new OnePlus 6T will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, there are a few loops in these leaked live images that raise questions about their credibility. First, the Never Settle moto revealed in one of the images appears to have been photoshopped. Besides the teaser image shared by OnePlus a few days ago showcased an in-display fingerprint sensor with a different ‘layout.’

GSMArena further points out that these purported set of live OnPlus 6T images showcase only the front side of the phone. While OnePlus 6T is tipped to feature dual-rear camera setup similar to the OnePlus 6, the report indicates that the leaked images could likely be of Oppo R17 Pro that houses triple camera set up at the back. GSMArena cited that the ‘traceable code’ was likely fixed by a Photoshop smudge tool.

Also Read: OnePlus 6T leaked images reveal dual-rear cameras to continue

OnePlus 6T is expected to debut in October this year. OnePlus earlier confirmed that its upcoming flagship model will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. The company via an email told CNET that the new feature has made the OnePlus 6T “slightly thicker” by 0.45mm as compared to OnePlus 6.

OnePlus had to re-arrange the “internal hardware” to embed the in-display fingerprint sensor. The new OnePlus device could come with the tagline ‘unlock the speed.’ Reports indicate that the OnePlus 6T base model could come for a price of $550 (approximately Rs 39,000).

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd