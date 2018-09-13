OnePlus 6T listing leaks features; to have 6.4-inch AMOLED waterdrop display, triple rear cameras

OnePlus 6T has been leaked online, along with all of its specifications. OnePlus 6T has been leaked online, along with all of its specifications.

OnePlus 6T has been leaked online, along with all of its specifications. The product listing has been spotted on Giztop, which also lists the price of the upcoming OnePlus flagship. As per this listing, OnePlus 6T is priced at $569 in the US, or Rs 40,945 in India, though it does not state the variant associated with this price tag.

On the Giztop page, OnePlus 6T is listed alongside product images, that show the ‘waterdrop’ style notch as well as a triple rear camera configuration. The phone will feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels, and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.5 per cent. The listing also suggests Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection over the waterdrop display. OnePlus 6T will run the Snapdragon 845 processor, and will be based on OxygenOS over and above Android Pie.

Besides, the Oneplus flagship will also feature a 3500mAh battery backed by VOOC fast charging. Storage options listed for OnePlus 6T include 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB of internal memory. Also, the phone will have a ‘light sensitive fingerprint sensor under the display’, an indication of the Screen Unlock feature expected on OnePlus 6T.

Also the phone will feature a vertically stacked triple rear configuration, that will be seen above the OnePlus logo. Giztop has listed a 20MP primary sensor, a 16MP secondary lens (both of which are dual AI cameras), as well as a time-of-flight (TOF) 3D depth sensor. On the front, the upcoming OnePlus flagship will have a 25MP lens of f/1.4 aperture.

While the connectivity modes mentioned include dual SIM support, LTE and USB support, this OnePlus 6T listing also shows that earphones would be present in the box. This means that OnePlus does plan on launching a new version of its Bullets Wireless headphones. The product listing also ends with the statement “This is not available until October 16”. This implies that OnePlus 6T could be launched globally on October 16.

When it comes to OnePlus, we usually see plenty of leaks around its upcoming devices, especially such listings, which do not always list all the correct specifications and features. So take this listing with a pinch of salt.

