OnePlus 6T leaked poster reveals waterdrop-like notch, official slogan

OnePlus 6T is expected to go official in the second week of October. (Image credit: SlashLeaks) OnePlus 6T is expected to go official in the second week of October. (Image credit: SlashLeaks)

An alleged poster of the upcoming OnePlus 6T has leaked online today, revealing the major design changes the company has in store. First spotted by SlashLeaks, the leaked ‘official’ poster seemingly confirmed the existence on a waterdrop screen and the slogan.

True to the rumours, OnePlus 6T is apparently going to use a ‘waterdrop’ design. This wouldn’t come as a big surprise, given that Oppo has been using this design language for a while now, but it would certainly be a radical shift for sure. Apparently, the word on the street is that OnePlus 6T might adopt an in-display fingerprint scanner. Unfortunately, the leaked poster doesn’t give away any details regarding a fingerprint scanner being embedded underneath the display.

The leaked poster also confirms the official slogan ‘Unlock the Speed’, which will be used to market the device. It isn’t clear from where SlashLeaks got the leaked poster, and indianexpress.com could not authenticate it.

We still do not know much about the OnePlus 6T, but regardless, there’s certainly a lot of curiosity and hype around the handset. Rumour has it that the OnePlus 6T will feature a Snapdragon 845 processor, up to 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage, and a dual-camera setup on the back. There’s still no specific date being revealed for the launch of the OnePlus 6T, but we do know that it might get officially introduced in the second week of October.

