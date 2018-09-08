OnePlus 6T leaked image shows triple rear cameras, waterdrop notch design

OnePlus 6T has been leaked in a new image, that reveals triple rear cameras setup and waterdrop notch design. (Image of OnePlus 6 for representation) OnePlus 6T has been leaked in a new image, that reveals triple rear cameras setup and waterdrop notch design. (Image of OnePlus 6 for representation)

OnePlus 6T has been leaked in a new image, that reveals triple rear cameras setup and waterdrop notch design. The photo shared by SlashGear was reportedly shared by a Weibo user. The new OnePlus phone has been revealed in a red colour variant, having extremely thin bezels and waterdrop-design notch on top of the screen. OnePlus 6T lacks a physical fingerprint sensor, suggesting it could come with an in-display fingerprint reader.

The waterdrop notch design was seen on Oppo R17 that was launched recently. In comparison, OnePlus 6 has a rectangular notch. Also, the upcoming phone will have vertically-aligned triple rear camera setup. Though LED flash is not visible in the photograph, the phone will likely include this feature. Huawei P20 Pro was the first smartphone globally to feature triple rear cameras on the back. Oppo R17 Pro also comes with a similar setup.

In fact, OnePlus 6T will be similar to the Oppo R17 in terms of design and overall looks. Earlier this week, OnePlus 6T retail box image was leaked on Chinese social media platform Weibo. As per these images, the upcoming OnePlus flagship could feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, as well as a waterdrop-design notch, which is in-line with the latest image.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had recently posted a teaser image via Weibo, suggesting that a OnePlus phone could be launched on January 15, 2019. Though he did not reveal which phone this could be, some believe that the date might see the OnePlus 6T being launched globally. Previously the T variants were launched in the October-December time frame. As per reports, OnePlus 6T could feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, and the phone could be compliant to 5G services.

