OnePlus 6T launch on October 29: Everything we know so far

OnePlus 6T will be globally launched at an event in New York on October 29. The company was forced to reschedule the launch of the upcoming OnePlus flagship, after Apple confirmed that it would launch the new iPad Pro and Mac series on October 30, which will take place in New York as well.

Many features of the OnePlus 6T stand confirmed by the company’s posts across social media, as well as the OnePlus Community blogposts. These include the presence of Screen Unlock, as well as the absence of a third rear camera lens, that had been rumoured through initial leaks. Here’s what can expect from the OnePlus 6T, given what we know.

OnePlus 6T: Display with fingerprint scanner, waterdrop style notch

OnePlus 6T will carry an AMOLED display, though the size will differ. While the OnePlus 6 comes with a 6.28-inch screen, OnePlus 6 will be launched with a 6.4-inch display. Another change in the display orientation is that of the notch. While OnePlus 6 held a rectangular notch, OnePlus 6T is expected to hold a waterdrop design notch, that has been spotted through image renders. OnePlus is expected to model its upcoming flagship on the Oppo R17, that holds a waterdrop notch.

The biggest change will be the presence of the fingerprint scanner underneath the display. The in-display fingerprint scanner for OnePlus 6T has been confirmed by CEO Pete Lau, who has also verified that the feature will be known as ‘Screen Unlock’.

In addition, the company also went on to explain the process used by the in-display scanner to recognise fingerprints. OnePlus 6T will feature an optical in-display fingerprint sensor, that will use the finger as a light source, and accordingly recognise the pattern and size of the user’s fingerprint. The other Android phones that come with an in-display fingerprint scanner include Vivo X21 and Vivo Nex and Oppo Find X.

OnePlus 6T: Phone to sport 3700mAh battery, lack wireless charging

OnePlus 6T will have bigger battery than OnePlus 6. The latter was launched in May, and offers 3400mAh of battery backup. In comparison, OnePlus 6T will feature a 3700mAh battery, and has been confirmed by the company as well.

OnePlus 6T is expected to support the DashCharge fast charging technology, while other improvements, if any, remain unknown. In addition, Lau has confirmed that OnePlus 6T will not offer wireless charging support.

OnePlus 6T: Android Pie out-of-the-box, Snapdragon 845 SoC, up to 512GB storage

OnePlus has been among the fastest brands in terms of Android adoption, and the case seems no different for OnePlus 6T. The Chinese OEM has confirmed that OnePlus 6T will ship Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box, a first for the company. This is not surprising, as the company has been developing OxygenOS for the latest version of Android, and has already rolled out the Android Pie update to the OnePlus 6.

The company has hinted that OnePlus 6T features new UI and improved gestures, hinting at modified OxygenOS UI for the phone. Besides, the upcoming OnePlus flagship will also run the Snapdragon 845 processor, that also powers its predecessor.

Recent leaks have also shown that OnePlus 6T is expected in two RAM options: 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM. While these options remain the same as the previous iteration, the upcoming flagship is expected to feature the base variant with 128GB of internal memory. OnePlus 6 comes with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB internal storage options, which will continue on the new phone. OnePlus 6T is reported to come with a 512GB storage variant.

OnePlus 6T: Dual rear cameras with minimal changes

Through the early launches, it was suggested that OnePlus 6T could feature three cameras at the back. More recent leaks and image renders, though, have shown a dual rear configuration, which is expected to continue with the vertically stacked alignment.

Unlike other features of the phone, not much is known on the camera capabilities of OnePlus 6T, though the company did recently promote the same, claiming that the OnePlus flagship will feature better low-light performance.

Turn up the lights with the low-light capabilities of the #OnePlus6T. pic.twitter.com/kedDsV0Ipt — OnePlus (@oneplus) October 21, 2018

Meanwhile, OnePlus 6 consists of a 16MP+20MP dual rear configuration, that supports both OIS and EIS. On the front, it sports a 16MP sensor.

OnePlus 6T: No waterproofing, 3.5mm headphone jack

Among the other confirmed specifications, OnePlus 6T will not feature waterproof or dustproof certification. TheOnePlus flagship is expected to be launched without an audio input jack, as design renders have shown the phone without the 3.5mm headphone jack, and this has also been confirmed by the company.

Product listings of the new OnePlus Bullets Wireless headphones have been spotted online. The new earphones, which have been dubbed as ‘OnePlus Bullets 2T’, are expected to be debuted alongside OnePlus 6T. OnePlus Bullets Wireless was launched alongside the OnePlus 6.

OnePlus 6T: Amazon India exclusive, open for pre-orders

Those who are interested in purchasing the OnePlus 6T with added benefits could look to the dedicated Amazon page.

OnePlus 6T will be launched in India on October 30, at an event being held in New Delhi. In a build-up to the launch event, OnePlus had introduced passes for the same, that have been priced at Rs 999 each. Those who attend the event will receive a host of OnePlus accessories, as well as free merchandise. OnePlus has confirmed via Twitter that the India launch event passes have been sold out.

Those who are interested in purchasing the OnePlus 6T with added benefits could look to the dedicated Amazon page. The upcoming OnePlus flagship will be launched as an Amazon India exclusive, and has been available for pre-orders from October 9. Shoppers can consider booking their OnePlus 6T, which is bundled with free Bullets wireless headphones. Also, Amazon account holders who use Amazon.in Gift Cards will receive additional cashback worth Rs 500.

Recently, a leak claims to have spotted a limited edition version of OnePlus 6T. As per Swedish website Webhallen, the phone was listed as ‘OnePlus 6T Ultimate Limited Edition’, that could come with 8GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. While OnePlus could launch a special edition phone, as with the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition, and OnePlus 6 Avengers Infinty War Edition, the specifications are only expected to be known at the launch event. Also, a MySmartPrice report has revealed that OnePlus 6T could be priced from Rs 37,999, with the 512GB storage variant expected to be priced at Rs 44,999.

