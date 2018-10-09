OnePlus 6T launch on October 30, sale from November 2: All you need to know

OnePlus has now confirmed that its upcoming flagship, OnePlus 6T, will launch in India on October 30 and go on sale on November 2 on Amazon India and other offline stores.

OnePlus event will host a global debut for the 6T at an event in New Delhi. The phone is currently open for pre-bookings on Amazon India.

OnePlus 6T: Phone will sport in-display fingerprint scanner; feature ‘Screen Unlock’

OnePlus 6T’s biggest feature overhaul will be the fingerprint sensor. Previously OnePlus 6 had a fingerprint scanner on the back of the device. This time, though, the company will introduce a fingerprint sensor under the display. OnePlus 6T will what the company is calling as ‘Screen Unlock’. So far we have seen players like Vivo and Oppo introduce these features.

Use your phone, your way. We’ve reinvented the fingerprint sensor to give you a smarter and more natural way to access the things that matter most. pic.twitter.com/F9tTUNmWpz — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) October 5, 2018

Recently, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau also described the technology that helps the ‘Screen Unlock’ feature work on OnePlus 6T. Through this system, the phone’s display houses an optical fingerprint module, that uses the screen as a light source.

So, when a user presses his/her finger onto the OnePlus 6T’s cover glass, the sensor is able to grab an outline of the fingerprint, while also capturing its shape and dimensions.

OnePlus 6T: Waterdrop-style notch over 6.4-inch AMOLED display

OnePlus 6 was launched in May this year, and sported a 6.28 inch FHD+ AMOLED display. While the nature of display will be the same, OnePlus is expected to change the size of its display for the OnePlus 6T. The upcoming OnePlus flagship is touted to sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, that is expected to come with Corning Gorilla Glass support.

OnePlus 6T will also feature a notch on top, like OnePlus 6. Unlike its predecessor, though, rumours indicate that OnePlus could offer a waterdrop-style notch on this phone.

The waterdrop display has been seen on Vivo and Oppo smartphones, wherein the notch house a single front camera sensor, as well as the receiver mic. With OnePlus 6T, it can be expected that the phone would offer a smaller notch, in order to achieve a near-full screen experience.

OnePlus 6T: 3700mAh battery backup, and dual rear cameras

OnePlus has offered 3300mAh of battery backup with the OnePlus 6. This time around, though, the battery will get bigger. OnePlus 6T will come with an increased battery capacity that is suggested to be a 3700mAh battery unit.

The company has posted promotional teasers for the same, without revealing any information. Also, OnePlus 6T is expected to continue offering DashCharge technology support, that will boost battery capabilities in a matter of minutes.

OnePlus 6T will also hold a dual rear camera setup, as seen on OnePlus 6. Though OnePlus has not provided any specifications around the setup, recent reports indicate that OnePlus 6T could have the same configuration as its previous iteration.

Proof of the same has also been spotted through product listings across various e-commerce platforms, that are already selling OnePlus 6T protective casings. Due to the in-display fingerprint sensor, though, the vertically stacked cameras will not be followed by a fingerprint scanner.

OnePlus 6T: Phone to feature Android 9 Pie, Snapdragon 845 SoC

OnePlus 6T could be the first OnePlus phone to be launched with Android Pie. Unlike other OEMs, OnePlus has already operated stable global ROMs with Android Pie, that have been made available on OnePlus 6. Plus, the company had listed phones from OnePlus 3 and above for the latest Android operating system, indirectly confirming the presence of Android 9.0 Pie on OnePlus 6T. The flagship will run Snapdragon 845 processor like its predecessor.

OnePlus 6T: No 3.5mm headphone jack, IP certification

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 6T will not receive any IP certification. This was confirmed by a recent interview given to CNET by CEO Lau. Similar rumours had also circled around OnePlus 6, as water/dust resistance was being expected on the flagship phone. Lau confirmed that this phone will also be launched without certifications, despite the modified fingerprint sensor system.

Further, design renders of OnePlus 6T have indicated the absence of a 3.5mm headphone jack. OnePlus will second-generation OnePlus Bullets wireless headphones alongside the flagship phone. The recent pre-order notification on Amazon.in, offers free type-C USB headphones for those who pre-book OnePlus 6T. This offer stands until October 30.

OnePlus 6T will be priced like its predecessors, as a mid-range smartphone. Recent image renders have suggested that the phone could be launched in ‘Midnight Black’ and ‘Twilight Black’ colour variants.

