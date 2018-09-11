OnePlus teaser hints at in-display fingerprint sensor on OnePlus 6T

The OnePlus tweet, which gives a teaser video indicating the in-display fingerprint sensor, was posted with the statement ‘Incoming: Top Secret Message’. The OnePlus tweet, which gives a teaser video indicating the in-display fingerprint sensor, was posted with the statement ‘Incoming: Top Secret Message’.

OnePlus has posted a teaser of a new feature that could appear on the OnePlus 6T. Posted on Twitter, the video appears to show a new unlock mechanism, which might indicate the presence of an in-display fingerprint scanner on the upcoming phone. While many leaks have emerged around OnePlus 6T, one of the most rumoured specification is that of the fingerprint scanner coming under the phone’s screen.

OnePlus’ tweet, which gives a teaser video of this feature, was posted with the statement ‘Incoming: Top Secret Message’. This update comes as CNET reported being contacted by OnePlus, who have confirmed that the Chinese smartphone maker is working on a fingerprint scanner under the display, that will be activated by the ‘Screen Unlock’ feature.

Besides this, the phone is also rumoured o come with a ‘waterdrop’ style display notch, as well as a triple rear camera configuration. The design could be similar to the Oppo R17 Pro, which has recently launched in China.

Meanwhile, another report also indicates that OnePlus could launch new Bullets Wireless headphones when it introduces the OnePlus 6T. This has been reported by XDA Developers, which has spotted an FCC listing of the audio device, that clearly mentions ‘OnePlus Bullets Wireless’ written over it.

The previous version, launched alongside the OnePlus 6, is priced at Rs 3,990. The new OnePlus Bullets Wireless headphones could have a similar price tag.

The FCC listing shows the new OnePlus Bullets Wireless headphones, listed as model number ‘BT32B’. Like the first version of Bullets Wireless headphones, that have the model number ‘BT31B’, these can also be expected to come with Bluetooth capabilities.

Additional images of the listed headphones showcase the label on the headphone cable, with the design of the earbuds left out. Through this listing, it is worth noticing that OnePlus has stuck to the wireless headphones option, rather than provide the experience of ‘airbuds’, such as Apple’s AirPods.

Other leaks have been more focussed on the OnePlus 6T, that is expected by the end of Octobe or early November time-frame.

