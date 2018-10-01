OnePlus 6T Lab Community Review Program: Here’s how to get the flagship phone ahead of launch

OnePlus 6T Lab Community Review Program announced ahead of the phone’s global launch.

OnePlus is all set to unveil its second flagship for the year, OnePlus 6T soon. The Chinese handset has not shared any detail about the official OnePlus 6T launch date, however, speculations on the table indicate that the phone will be introduced on October 17. While OnePlus has officially put several teasers, the company has now introduced the OnePlus 6T Lab Community review program ahead of the flagship model’s debut. With this program, users will be able to get early access to OnePlus 6T before its official launch. Users will need to apply for the program to use the upcoming OnePlus flagship model and write a community review. Following this, OnePlus will select 10 applicants and they will be among the first to get a OnePlus 6T review unit.

OnePlus 6T Lab Community Review Program: Here’s how to apply

For those interested users who wish to get a hands-on the upcoming flagship OnePlus 6T smartphone ahead of its formal launch, here’s how they can apply for OnePlus 6T Lab community review program.

Open the OnePlus forum and select the “The Lab-OnePlus 6T Edition.” OnePlus in this thread has posted a link whereby you can sign up for the Lab OnePlus 6T edition. Read the google document carefully before accepting the terms and condition. OnePlus did mention that it will collect the user’s personal information or data from Google Form on the condition that they permit to share information with the company.

The document once read just select the Yes option you will find below and tap on the Next button. It will direct you to a ‘response’ page whereby you will have to fill your email address, native country and the device you are using currently. On the next page, you will be asked to select the area (design, performance, software, camera etc) you are interested in and write a detailed review of the current device that you are using and upload the best shot you have taken with the device. The form will even require you to fill your community username. The page once filled with the requisite details you can then select the Submit option.

While the OnePlus 6T community review program will provide a fair opportunity for interested users to get first hands-on of their new flagship model, the registration for The Lab OnePlus 6T Edition is open only until 9pm HKT (6:30pm IST) on October 8. Further, OnePlus will accept applications only in English.

Besides announcing The Lab Community program, OnePlus also posted a OnePlus 6T teaser video re-confirming the presence of an in-display fingerprint sensor. Reports indicate that OnePlus 6T could feature a 6.2-inch full HD+ Optic AMOLED display. The flagship model is also expected to come with a Snapdragon 845 chipset and come in 6GB or 8GB RAM options. Recent reports have suggested that the OnePlus 6T might get a slightly bigger 3,700mAh battery as compared to OnePlus 6 that packs a 3,300mAh battery. This time around, OnePlus is said to put a waterdrop notch on OnePlus 6T and remove the 3.5mm audio jack.

