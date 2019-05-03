OnePlus 6T is at its lowest price ever: Here are all the details

OnePlus 6T will be available at its lowest price ever on Amazon with up to Rs 9,000 off. The last year’s OnePlus flagship is retailing at discount on both Amazon and in offline markets. Here’s a look at the prices for OnePlus 6T to keep in mind.

OnePlus 6T: Prices on Amazon India

OnePlus is offering a maximum of Rs 5000 on Amazon India. The offers have gone live today on Amazon India today at 12 noon for Prime members. The discounted prices will be live till May 7. The OnePlus 6T with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost Rs 32,999 on Amazon India. The 8GB RAM and 256GB version will cost Rs 37,999. Both phones are getting a discount of Rs 5,000. The original prices were Rs 37,999 and Rs 41,999 respectively.

The McLaren Edition which has 10GB RAM and 256GB storage will get Rs 4,000 discount and will cost Rs 46,999 down from the original price of Rs 50,999. This variant has a special design in partnership with McLaren along with 30W warp charging from OnePlus.

OnePlus 6T: Prices in offline

OnePlus 6T is also available offline in OnePlus exclusive offline stores, Croma and Reliance. Here you can get the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant for a price of Rs 29,999 which is a heavy discount from the original MRP of Rs 34,999. The other three variants are available at the exact same price as on Amazon.

OnePlus 6T: Specifications

Key specifications of OnePlus 6T are a big 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED Display which has 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with RAM options ranging from 6GB, 8GB and 10GB.Storage options are 64GB (only with 6GB RAM) and 128GB and 256GB storage.

Camera is 16MP+20MP at the back and this also has a special Nightscape mode. The front camera is 16MP. The phone runs OxygenOS with Android 9.0 Pie and has a 3700mAh battery.