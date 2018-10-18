OnePlus 6T India pricing leaked ahead of October 30 launch; starts at Rs 37,999

OnePlus 6T will made its global debut in India on October 30. (Image credit: Ronald Quandt/Twitter)

OnePlus has announced that its next flagship, called the OnePlus 6T, will be announced in India on October 30. However, MySmartPrice, has already revealed pricing OnePlus 6T India pricing details ahead of the launch.

According to the publication, OnePlus 6T will be launched in three variants, like the OnePlus 6. The base variant of the OnePlus 6, one with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage will cost Rs 37,999. The second model will reportedly pack 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage and should cost Rs 40,999. The third model, likely to cost Rs 44,999, comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The reported prices suggest that OnePlus 6T will hit retail shelves at a slightly higher price in comparison to its predecessor. Keep in mind that the base variant of the OnePlus 6 was set at Rs 34,999. The report also reveals that the OnePlus 6T will be made available in two colour options: Midnight Black and Mirror Black.

OnePlus 6T has been one of the most hyped flagships to launch in 2018. The Chinese company is holding launch events in three big cities — New York, New Delhi, and Shenzhen — to mark the arrival of the OnePlus 6T. All three launch events will take place on October 30 at the same time.

The flagship smartphone is expected to come with an AMOLED display with a waterdrop-like notch, a Snapdragon 845 processor, dual cameras on the back, an in-display fingerprint scanner, up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and Android 9 Pie. OnePlus has already announced that the flagship phone does not feature a 3.5mm headphone jack.

