OnePlus 6T to launch in India on October 17? Invite leaked online

OnePlus 6T could launch India on October 17, according to the latest set of leaks. This has been suggested by a user post on Weibo, which shows images of an official India launch invite. So far, OnePlus is expected to globally launch the upcoming flagship for the second week October, but this is the first indication of an India launch date.

As per the Weibo post, one of the images shows the invite, with the words ‘Unlock the Speed; OnePlus 6T Launch Event; October 17 | India’ written. This supposed invite also comes with an image of what appears to be the casing of the OnePlus 6T, with ‘Unlock the Speed’ written over it, and a blotch around it.

The leaked images also that the OnePlus 6T has a triple camera set up at the back, similar to the Oppo R17. However, some leaks have claimed OnePlus 6T will continue with the dual-camera at the back.

The phrase ‘Unlock the Speed’ has been used by OnePlus to promote its in-display fingerprint sensor feature, called ‘Screen Unlock’, that will debut with OnePlus 6T. Besides this, the phone is also likely to feature a ‘waterdrop’ style notch display, which has also been seen on Oppo R17.

As per the latest leaks, OnePlus 6T is rumoured to have a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, with a screen aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Running the Snapdragon 845 processor, the OnePlus flagship is expected to be based on Android Pie. The phone has already been listed on Amazon India, confirming that OnePlus 6T will launch here as an Amazon exclusive.

A recent side-by-side comparison with OnePlus 6 shows that OnePlus 6T could sport a similar dual rear camera configuration, though the latter will launch without a fingerprint scanner at the back. It is worth noting that OnePlus 6 features a 12MP+20MP rear camera configuration, which is vertically stacked.

OnePlus 6T is expected to launch in 6GB RAM/8GB RAM options, and could offer up to 256GB of internal memory.

