OnePlus 6T India launch event passes to be made available starting today at 10am

OnePlus will sell invites for the OnePlus 6T India launch event from 10am on October 17, which is today. These passes, worth Rs 999 apiece, will give OnePlus Community members access to the OnePlus 6T launch, being held in New Delhi on October 30. Those interested in attending the launch event can purchase their passes from OnePlus India.

As part of the OnePlus 6T launch promotion, the Chinese smartphone maker will give the opportunity to have a hands-on experience of the flagship phone. In addition, users will receive a gift hamper from the company, that will include a pair of OnePlus Bullets Wireless headphones, as well as OnePlus Pin set and a OnePlus Sketchbook. Also, this will be bundled with a voucher worth Rs 999, courtesy OnePlus India.

OnePlus 6T will be launched globally on October 30, with multiple events being set for the same time. In India, OnePlus 6T will be seen at an event being held at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, that will begin from 8.30pm. Among other specifications, the flagship phone is known to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, with a waterdrop notch design on top.

The phone will run OxygenOS based on Android Pie out of the box, and will be powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor. The company has also confirmed that OnePlus 6T will receive an in-display fingerprint sensor, that will be activated through the ‘Screen Unlock’ feature. The phone will come with a 3700mAh battery backup, and could support fast charging. The phone could come with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB internal storage options.

On the camera front, OnePlus will retain the dual rear configuration at the back, though the sensor sizes remain unknown. Also, OnePlus 6T will feature without a 3.5mm headphone jack, as the company plans to launch a new edition of its Bullets Wireless headphones. Among other things, OnePlus has also confirmed that the flagship phone does not come with waterproof certification.

