OnePlus 6T image renders show Mirror Black, Midnight Black colour variants

OnePlus 6T has now been spotted in Midnight Black and Mirror Black colour variants. (Image Source: Roland Quandt)

OnePlus 6T has now been spotted in Midnight Black and Mirror Black colour variants. The image renders were posted online by Roland Quandt, and reports of the same were covered by WinFuture.de. These leaks come as OnePlus 6T is expected to launch globally on October 17.

With the OnePlus 6T colour variant image leaks, one can get a closer look at what is shaping up to be the actual look of this OnePlus flagship. For both variants, key design elements like the waterdrop notch, thin bezels, and dual-rear camera configuration are in sight. This includes the presence of two speaker grilles at the bottom, flanking the type-C USB port on either side.

The design can be seen as confirmation that OnePlus 6T will not offer a 3.5mm headphone jack, which the company has also said. Also, the phone’s volume rocker buttons lie to the left side, while the alert slider and power button are placed on the right side.

Among the specifications known so far, OnePlus 6T is expected to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, with a screen aspect ratio of 19:9. The display could offer Corning Gorilla Glass protection, as it houses the in-display fingerprint scanner. OnePlus 6T will be based Android Pie out of the box, and will run the Snapdragon 845 processor. Rumours indicate that this flagship could be backed by a 3700mAh battery.

Also read: OnePlus 6T launch expected on October 17: Everything we know so far

Like OnePlus 6, this phone will feature a vertically stacked configuration of dual rear cameras, whose specifications remain unknown at this point, though it will likely remain the same as the previous variant.

Given that ‘Screen Unlock’ will be introduced on this phone, OnePlus 6T will not have a fingerprint sensor at the back. While other colour variants could be expected at its launch, OnePlus might also introduce a special edition variant, in partnership with a popular brand, as seen with OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 6.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd