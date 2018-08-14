OnePlus 6T render video showcases drop-like notch on front, triple-rear camera

OnePlus 6T will be launching in red, black, and white colour variants. (Image: Waqar Khan) OnePlus 6T will be launching in red, black, and white colour variants. (Image: Waqar Khan)

OnePlus has been launching a T-variant of its smartphones for some time now, the first of which was the OnePlus 3T followed by the 5T. Earlier it was reported that the OnePlus 6T was confirmed after its existence was leaked by an official company moderator on the OnePlus forum. The expectation is that OnePlus 6T will come by the November-December of this year.

Now, a new render video from Waqar Khan shared on YouTube, gives a hint at what the OnePlus 6T might look like, though a lot of the design appears to be inspired by the Oppo R17 on the front. The render video shows that the new OnePlus 6T will sport a glass back similar to the OnePlus 6.

The video also shows a triple camera setup in a vertical orientation paired a dual-tone LED flash. The camera design looks similar to the Huawei P20 Pro, though it seems unlikely that OnePlus will implement this technology on its upcoming phone given so far we have only seen Huawei introduce this.

However, the video shows the front of OnePlus 6T with a water droplet-styled notch like the Oppo R17 with an earpiece right on top. OnePlus 6T could sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, according to leaks.

The bezels in the render video are much slimmer when compared to the original OnePlus 6. The device might come with an in-display fingerprint scanner as well, if one goes by the video. According to the video, the device could launch in red, black, and white colour variants.

There is no indication as to what specifications will processor the new OnePlus 6T sport. However, the device is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, which is same as OnePlus 6.

Keep in mind that this is a render video, and the actual device might look very different. But the Oppo R17 could be a good indicator for the OnePlus 6T’s design.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had earlier confirmed that the next generation of its flagship smartphone will be 5G ready. Speculation is that will likely be the OnePlus 7. With OnePlus 6T, we will have to wait and see how the company tweaks its successful flagship further.

