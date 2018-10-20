OnePlus 6T global launch rescheduled for Oct 29 to avoid clash with Apple event

OnePlus 6T India launch date remain unchanged, which is October 30 at 8:30 PM in New Delhi.

OnePlus 6T global launch has been rescheduled by the company in order to avoid clash with Apple’s iPad Pro and Mac event on October 30. OnePlus 6T will now make its official debut in New York City at 11 AM ET a day before, which is October 29. OnePlus 6T India launch date remain unchanged, which is October 30 at 8:30 PM in New Delhi. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau took to the company’s forum to make the announcement. Prior to this, both Apple and OnePlus events were scheduled for October 30 in New York.

“For hours, we talked to our press contacts to gain insight into how Apple’s announcement could affect the launch of the OnePlus 6T. We received considered, honest and thoughtful feedback. They showed us that if we chose to stick to our original timeline, launching the OnePlus 6T on October 30, we would be overshadowed by Apple,” Lau said in the post.

The passes for the India event cost Rs 999 a piece and can be bought from OnePlus India. OnePlus 6T India launch event being held at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex. The ‘Notify me’ page for pre-registration of OnePlus 6T is live on Amazon India, the exclusive online sales partner for OnePlus.

OnePlus 6T will ship with an in-display fingerprint sensor, what the company is calling as ‘Screen Unlock’. Previously OnePlus 6 had a fingerprint scanner on the back of the device. The flagship phone could feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, with a waterdrop notch design on top. It will run OxygenOS based on Android Pie out of the box, and will be powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor. The phone could come with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB internal storage options.

OnePlus 6T will come with a 3700mAh battery backup, and could support the company’s Dash Charging technology for fast charging as well. On the camera front, OnePlus will retain the dual rear configuration at the back, though the sensor sizes remain unknown. Also, OnePlus 6T will feature without a 3.5mm headphone jack, as the company plans to launch a new edition of its Bullets Wireless headphones. OnePlus has also confirmed that the flagship phone does not come with waterproof certification.

