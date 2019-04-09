OnePlus 6T gets permanent price cut in China ahead of OnePlus 7 launch

Ahead of the new flagship launch, OnePlus has reportedly permanently slashed prices of its OnePlus 6T smartphone in China. Launched in 2018 for Yuan 3,399 (approx Rs 35,000) in the country for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, the device is now available for Yuan 2,999 (approx Rs 31,000).

A Weibo post by OnePlus revealed the price cut. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of OnePlus 6T is now available for Yuan 3,199 (approx Rs 33,000) while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Yuan 3,599 (approx Rs 37,000).

A few reports claim that OnePlus is trying to clear the stocks of the OnePlus 6T to make some way for its successor OnePlus 7, which is expected to launch as early as May this year. A report by GSMArena mentions that apart from stock clearance drive, the price drop might also be the work of the new tax law of China.

To recap, OnePlus 6T features a 6.41-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, 16MP+20MP dual rear camera, 16MP front camera, and in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor backed by a 3,700 mAh. The device includes a USB Type-C port but lacks the 3.5mm headphone jack present in the OnePlus 6.

Moving on to the OnePlus 7, according to several leaks, the device is expected to feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 95 per cent screen-to-body ratio and a 16MP popup selfie camera. The device might be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and host a 4,150 mAh battery with fast charging via USB Type-C port. It is expected to have an in-display fingerprint sensor, given it is present in OnePlus 6T.

As per a leak, OnePlus 7 will have a triple camera setup at the back carrying a 12MP sensor with f/1.5 aperture, a 20MP sensor with f/2.6 aperture, and a 3D Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. The base model of the phone is expected to have 6GB of RAM.