OnePlus 6T launch expected on October 17: Everything we know so far

OnePlus 6T will be launched by the third week of October, and will be available in India as an Amazon exclusive. (Image Source: Weibo)

OnePlus 6T, successor to the company’s OnePlus 6, is expected to be launched globally on October 17. While the smartphone maker is yet to confirm a date for the launch event, rumours indicate that OnePlus 6T could be showcased in the third week of October.

Though the phone will be based on the OnePlus 6, that was launched in May this year, the upcoming OnePlus flagship is also expected to feature major differences from its predecessor. Through its latest promotion campaign, OnePlus 6T is set to launch in India as an Amazon exclusive, with a ‘Notify Me’ page that has been live since late last month.

With most rumours circling around key design aspects of the phone, here’s a detailed look at what can be expected from OnePlus 6T.

OnePlus 6T: ‘Waterdrop’-like notch expected over display

OnePlus has relied on AMOLED displays for OnePlus 6, so it is no surprise that OnePlus 6T retains the feature. The current leaks indicate that OnePlus 6T could sport a 6.4-inch display, that is expected to show thinner bezels, as well as a reduced chin. The feature that is being speculated, though, is a waterdrop-like notch on top, which would set the phone’s screen aspect ratio at 19.5:9. This type of notch is being adapted for many Android phones, especially those by Vivo and Oppo.

Given that OnePlus 6T could be modeled around Oppo’s R17, this notch shape is expected to be a part of the final design. Leaked images of this phone show the phone’s front camera on the waterdrop notch, which will house sensors as well as the receiver mic. OnePlus 6T could sport a larger screen-to-body ratio.

OnePlus 6T: In-display fingerprint sensor confirmed

An essential part of OnePlus 6T will be the device’s in-display fingerprint sensor, that has been named ‘Screen Unlock’.

One of the biggest rumours surrounding the upcoming OnePlus smartphone is a redesigned fingerprint scanner. Initial leaks of the phone, as well as image and video renders, had hinted that OnePlus could introduce an in-display fingerprint sensor as part of OnePlus 6T. The news has also been confirmed by the company, which said that its next phone will come with a fingerprint sensor under the display.

The feature will be named ‘Screen Unlock’ on OnePlus 6T. In this aspect, OnePlus can be seen competing with Vivo, which introduced Vivo Nex and Vivo X21 with in-display fingerprint sensors. The technology behind ‘Screen Unlock’ could be revealed as the launch event draws nearer.

OnePlus 6T: Phone based on Android Pie, running Snapdragon 845

Soon after Google had released a stable global ROM for Android Pie, OnePlus was one of the first OEMs to sign up for the latest Android OS. In particular, the company had announced that OnePlus 6T would be the first phone that would feature Android Pie out of the box.

OnePlus 6T will sport Snapdragon 845, that has been seen on its predecessor. Recently, though, some reports have indicated the possibility of Snapdragon 710 SoC being seen on these devices, which is unlikely going by the past trends.

OnePlus 6T: Larger battery capacity expected

OnePlus has been running promotional tweets around some features of OnePlus 6T. The latest one indicates that OnePlus is planning to add more battery power to the phone. This could be incorporated with improved battery backup within the phone, or by an upgrade to its DashCharge technology.

While the latter seems unlikely, leaks indicate that OnePlus 6T could sport a 3700mAh battery, improving upon the 3300mAh backup offered by OnePlus 6.

OnePlus 6T: Dual-rear cameras?

From the initial reports that had spotted renders of OnePlus 6T, triple-rear cameras had become a major talking point. More recent leaks, though, have disproved the theory, and have featured device images with two cameras at the back.

In a report from WinFuture.de, OnePlus 6 had been compared with OnePlus 6T, and the image showed both phones sporting a vertically stacked dual rear camera configuration. The side-by-side images appear to indicate similar lens sizes, though it is a speculative claim at best. While no specifications have been known at this point, one can see a change in the position of the LED flash module below the lenses.

OnePlus 6T: No 3.5mm headphone jack, new Bullets headphones likely

OnePlus will launch a successor to its Bullets Wireless headphones as an audio accessory for OnePlus 6T.

A key design aspect of OnePlus 6T is the absence of an audio input. All OnePlus phones until now have held a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top, while the speaker grille would be placed at the bottom. Instead, OnePlus 6T design renders have not shown the audio input slot, suggesting that it will only support wireless audio devices. OnePus has itself confirmed that the headphone jack is not going to be a part of the new 6T. OnePlus is expected to launch new new Bullets wireless headphones.

