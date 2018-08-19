OnePlus 6T coming in October, could be priced at $550: Report

OnePlus 6T could make its global debut in October. (Image of OnePlus 6 for representation) OnePlus 6T could make its global debut in October. (Image of OnePlus 6 for representation)

OnePlus’ next flagship smartphone, likely to be called the OnePlus 6T, will be launching in October. CNET sources claim the successor to the OnePlus 6 may end up costing $550, which translates to Rs 38,387, when it launches later this year. That price has not been confirmed, though.

The report says the Chinese company’s next-generation flagship will be officially made available through a network carrier in the US. OnePlus has reportedly signed a deal with T-Mobile, which means the OnePlus 6T will the first smartphone from the Shenzhen-based startup to be sold by a US-based network operator.

OnePlus smartphones have always worked with the T-Mobile network, but the version OnePlus plans to ship in the US will reportedly be optimised with the network operator’s 600Mhz support. The only issue could be obtaining the required “technical approval” for use on the network.

Unfortunately, we do not have any information about the OnePlus 6T’s specifications and features. Recent reports have suggested that the OnePlus 6T will be heavily inspired by Oppo’s R17, featuring a tiny notch and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Though the smartphone is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, which currently powers the OnePlus 6.

OnePlus’ latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 6, has been a massive success. Since its launch in May, the top-tier smartphone is showing no signs of a slowdown. In the second quarter of 2018, OnePlus 6 was the best-selling premium smartphone, according to Hong Kong-based Counterpoint Research. OnePlus 6 price in India starts from Rs 34,999.

