OnePlus 6T Citibank offer provides Rs 1,500 cashback till December 10: Here’s how to avail

OnePlus 6T Citibank offer details, discounts and more: OnePlus has introduced a deal for Citibank customers on OnePlus 6T. This offer was unveiled on November 23, and will last across online and offline retailers till December 10.

The OnePlus 6T was announced late last month and sports a new in-display fingerprint sensor and a waterdrop notch over the display.

OnePlus 6T Citibank offer: How to avail, total benefits

OnePlus 6T can be purchased online through OnePlus.in and Amazon India, and offline via OnePlus Experience stores, Reliance Digital and other select retailers. Through each of these options, the OnePlus flagship will be available through Citibank Debit and Credit cards, as well as EMI offers, with cashback benefits of Rs 1,500.

Users can choose to avail this offer one time across online sales, offline sales, as well as the OnePlus Store. For the offer duration, Citibank card holders will receive effective cashback worth Rs 4,500 over three separate purchases of OnePlus 6T.

OnePlus 6T: Full specifications

OnePlus 6T features a 6.41-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen, with a screen aspect ratio of 19:9. Running the Snapdragon 845 processor, the phone is based on OxygenOS over and above Android 9 Pie, and backed by a 3700mAh battery that supports DashCharge technology.

The biometric security features on the phone include Screen Unlock, that is enabled by an in-display fingerprint scanner, in addition to Face Unlock.

OnePlus 6T comes with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. It features a 16MP+20MP dual rear camera configuration that is vertically stacked, and enables Night Scape, which improves low light images without flash support. The phone also features a 20MP front camera, that comes with AI Portrait, AR Stickers and AI Beauty 2.0.

In India, OnePlus 6T is available at Rs 37,999(6GB RAM/128GB storage), Rs 41,999(8GB RAM/128GB storage), and Rs 45,999(8GB RAM/256GB storage) respectively.