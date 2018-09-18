OnePlus 6T case leaked, will shows no 3.5mm headphone jack support

The leaked case image also reveals there will be no cutout for a fingerprint sensor on the back. (Image: SlashLeaks) The leaked case image also reveals there will be no cutout for a fingerprint sensor on the back. (Image: SlashLeaks)

OnePlus CEO, Carl Pei recently confirmed, that the company’s next phone will get rid of the 3.5mm headphone jack. Now, new images of a transparent TPU case of the OnePlus 6T have been leaked online on SlashLeaks, which confirm that the device will not be featuring the headphone jack. Additionally, the company also announced that it will also be launching USB Type-C Bullet earphones alongside the next OnePlus smartphone.

The leaked case image also reveals there will be no cutout for a fingerprint sensor on the back. This is due to the fact that OnePlus 6T will launch with an in-display fingerprint scanner similar to the Vivo Nex.

The camera cutout looks quite similar to the OnePlus 6, so the device instead of the highly rumoured triple camera setup might feature a dual camera setup in a vertical orientation paired with an LED flash.

On the right edge of the case, there are cutouts for the alert slider and power key. Whereas the cutouts for the volume rocker are placed on the left edge. Earlier reports suggest that OnePlus will launch the new smartphone on October 16.

According to earlier reports, the OnePlus 6T will sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels and with Gorilla Glass 6 protection on top. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with the Adreno 630 GPU.

It will run Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own OxygenOS skin on top. The device will come with 6GB RAM/8GB RAM along with 64GB/128GB/256GB of internal storage. All of this will be backed by a 3,500mAh battery with VOOC fast charging support.

