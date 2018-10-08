OnePlus 6T available for pre-orders via Amazon India with free Type-C earphones

OnePlus 6T has been made available for pre-orders via Amazon India. (Image Source: Roland Quandt)

OnePlus 6T has been made available for pre-orders via Amazon India. This has been spotted by MySmartPrice and Android Pure, who have reported that the upcoming OnePlus flagship can be booked online until October 30. Also, shoppers can receive benefits like free type-C earphones, as well as Amazon Pay balance with the offer.

In a tweet from October 7, OnePlus India had tweeted that the company would give an ‘exciting announcement’ regarding the upcoming flagship. A Twitter user replied with a screenshot of the pre-booking deal from the Amazon India app.

As per the latest reports, OnePlus 6T was spotted through the platform’s ‘Today’s Deals’ section, under the ‘All Deals’ segment. If consumers choose to book the phone through Amazon.in, they would be eligible benefits like cashback worth Rs 500 in the form of Amazon Pay balance. In addition, consumers could also receive type-C earphones, and these will be OnePlus’ new type-C Bullets earphones.

Check back in 24 hours for an exciting announcement. #OnePlus6T pic.twitter.com/MCQeDXkdAj — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) October 7, 2018

The upcoming OnePlus phone, which is being promoted through teaser videos, is expected to launch globally on October 17. The Amazon India ‘Notify Me’ page for OnePlus 6T has been live since late last month. The phone will feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, with a waterdrop style notch and a screen aspect ratio of 19:9.

The display is expected to offer Corning Gorilla Glass protection, as it houses the in-display fingerprint scanner, that enables the ‘Screen Unlock’ feature. OnePlus 6T will be based on Android 9 Pie, and will run the Snapdragon 845 processor. The battery backup of this OnePlus flagship is rumoured to be 3700mAh battery, and it will support the company’s DashCharge technology.

OnePlus 6T will come with a dual rear camera configuration, like OnePlus 6, though the lens configurations are unknown. The front camera will continue to support Face Unlock, and its sensor size also remains speculative.

The company has already confirmed that the phone would not receive any IP certification, so OnePlus 6T will not be water/dust resistant. Also, the OnePlus flagship will ship without a 3.5mm headphone jack, and new OnePlus Bullets Wireless headphones are also expected to be launched.

