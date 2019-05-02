OxygenOS beta for OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, and OnePlus 5 series released

OnePlus is adding new features for its older OnePlus 6T, 6 and OnePlus 5T, 5 phones and had rolled out a new OxygenOS open beta update for both the series. The beta updates will only be available for those who have registered there devices for this program as these are not the final, stable software builds.

For OnePlus 6 it is OxygenOS Open Beta 17, while OnePlus 6T gets the Open Beta 9. Coming to the OnePlus 5, the OxygenOS Open Beta 31 is available, while Open Beta 29 is ready for the OnePlus 5T.

The new builds for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T come with some improvements and changes. It now includes a display overheating device warning as well along with a new user interface for system update. The new update also brings support for quick reply feature in landscape mode as well along with supporting more instant messenger apps for the same.

The changelog also notes that apps will not get paused when using quick reply in landscape. OnePlus is also making changes to the Community app with an improved search experience by adding search field, and grouping search results in different categories.

The user interface of the social page has also been improved along with optimised log recording in Bug Report section. Finally for the India market, the OnePlus 6T update brings the Intelligent cleanup feature for file manager.

For those who are running the open beta on their phones, they will get this build as an Over the Air (OTA) update. The changelog for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T beta is also the same as the OnePlus 6 series. However, the cleanup feature is not yet added to these phones.

Keep in mind if you are using the beta version on your device, you will not get the stable updates from OnePlus. For those who are testing the beta software, they can give feedback to OnePlus on its official forums.

OnePlus is also gearing up for the launch of its new device: The OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7. Based on the company’s teasers, OnePlus 7 Pro will have an improved display, triple cameras at the back and a pop-up selfie camera.

The OnePlus 7 launch is taking place on May 14 in the form of simultaneous events in New York, London and Bangalore. The phone’s registrations are already open on Amazon India as well.