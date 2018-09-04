OnePlus 6T to launch on January 15, 2019? Company puts out official teaser

OnePlus 6T could launch on January 15, 2019 and the phone is expected to be 5G-compatible. OnePlus 6T could launch on January 15, 2019 and the phone is expected to be 5G-compatible.

OnePlus has put out a teaser on Chinese social networking site Weibo for a new smartphone launch on January 15, 2019. The smartphone is speculated to be OnePlus 6T and that it will be 5G-compatible, though there is no confirmation yet. To recall, the company’s CEO Pete Lau confirmed at the Mobile World Congress Shanghai in China earlier this year that their next flagship will be 5G ready. Lau most likely hinted at OnePlus 7 (next flagship), though the phone could also be OnePlus 6T.

Typically, May-June is the time frame when OnePlus launches its flagship, and ‘T’ variant of phones are announced between October and December. It looks like OnePlus is gearing up to reschedule ‘T’ version of OnePlus 6 to January, as suggested by the teaser. We will have to wait and watch if the phone will be 5G-ready. The device is expected to feature a few minor upgrades over the flagship OnePlus 6, as with other ‘T’ variants.

OnePlus 6T has been certified by Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), suggest a leaked document from the Russian regulatory authority for certification. This was first spotted by PhoneCorridor. As per a CNET report, which claims sources, the successor to the OnePlus 6 could launch in October and cost around $550, which translates to Rs 38,387.

In August this year, a OnePlus forum assistant head moderator confirmed on the official company forum the existence of OnePlus 6T, and claimed that it is slated to release in the “coming months”. This was first reported by a PiunikaWeb. There is no confirmation of an exact launch date and it looks like we will have to wait for an official announcement to know more.

In terms of design, OnePlus 6T could look a lot like Oppo R17, and this was revealed in a render video from Waqar Khan shared on YouTube. The phone is expected to feature the same glass back design that we saw on the OnePlus 6. The video also shows a triple camera setup in a vertical orientation paired a dual-tone LED flash. OnePlus 6T could sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, according to leaks and feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

