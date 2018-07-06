OnePlus 6 with Rs 2,000 discount on Amazon India: Here’s how to avail

OnePlus 6 instant discount of Rs 2,000 from HDFC Bank on Amazon India. Here is how to avail. OnePlus 6 instant discount of Rs 2,000 from HDFC Bank on Amazon India. Here is how to avail.

OnePlus 6 can be bought with Rs 2,000 instant discount from HDFC Bank on Amazon India. Do note that the offer, which is valid till July 15, can only be availed with EMI transactions on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. The offer will be valid on the purchase of one phone per card only. OnePlus 6 is listed with several other offers as well. This includes Rs 2,000 discount from Idea, free 12 month Damage Insurance by Servify, Rs 250 as Amazon Pay balance to users who stream their Prime Video app on OnePlus 6, and more.

OnePlus 6 price in India starts at Rs 34,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, while 8GB RAM+128GB storage model is priced at Rs 39,999. OnePlus 6 Midnight Black can only be bought in 8GB RAM+256GB storage option at Rs 43,999, sale for which starts July 10. OnePlus 6 Red edition with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM can be bought starting July 16 and the price is Rs 39,999. This means the HDFC discount offer will not be applicable on OnePlus 6 Red as it ends July 15.

To recall specifications, OnePlus 6 features a 6.28-inch edge-to-edge display with a notch on top. It sports an all-glass body design and dual rear cameras are stacked vertically. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor. It runs the company’s OxygenOS, which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. OnePlus 6 will get Android updates for the next two years, which includes Android P and Q.

OnePlus 6 features a 16MP + 20MP camera setup on the back with optical image stabilization (OIS) included. The front camera is 16MP. Battery on the OnePlus 6 is 3300mAh with support for the company’s Dash Charge technology. OnePlus 6 also comes with Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity, along with 4G LTE support. OnePlus claims it sold one million of these flagship phones in just 22 days, which was the fastest launch in the company’s history.

