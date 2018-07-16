OnePlus 6 with a transparent back spotted, but CEO Pete Lau warns of ‘safety’

OnePlus 6 with a transparent back shared in China. However, this is not an official version from the company. (Image source: Weibo) OnePlus 6 with a transparent back shared in China. However, this is not an official version from the company. (Image source: Weibo)

OnePlus 6 is the company’s 2016 flagship, which sports a newer glass body design, but it looks like this was not good enough for some folks in China. Images of a OnePlus 6 where the glass back has been replaced for a completely transparent one were shared on China’s Weibo, and even the company’s CEO Pete Lau reshared these on his page.

Remember, Xiaomi had launched a ‘transparent’ back version of the Mi 8, called the ‘Explorer Edition,’ in May this year. The Mi 8 Explorer Edition shows the internals of the phone from the back, like the Qualcomm Snpadragon 845 processor, etc. However, with this transparent OnePlus 6, there’s nothing official, and it is some fan who has taken charge and decided to create one.

Pete Lau however, cautioned when considering transformation of their phones, and said that safety is key and that anyone attempting this should keep that in mind. Lau wrote, “There are a lot of hands-on gods in refueling [good], but pay attention to the safety of transformation.” (Translation from Mandarin Chinese, according to Google Translate).

OnePlus has itself not talking about a ‘transparent edition’ for the flagship phone, but the images give an idea of what something like this might look like, if the company considers this. However, the OnePlus 6 with the transparent back shows all the internals, including battery, and which is not such an appealing such.

In comparison the Mi 8 Explorer Edition looks more elegant, since the back is not completely transparent, though of course that is an official company variant. This OnePlus 6 has been recreated by a user.

OnePlus 6 Specifications, Price in India

OnePlus 6 with its regular glass back is available in India for a starting price of Rs 34,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB variant, with the 8GB RAM and 128GB variant price at Rs 39,999. The 8GB RAM and 256GB variant costs Rs 43,999 in India. OnePlus 6 is exclusive to Amazon India and also sold via offline OnePlus stores and the online OnePlus estore.

OnePlus 6 has a 6.28-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, and a 3300 mAh battery. The smartphone is also part of the Android P beta program, and it comes with Android 8.0 Oreo with OxygenOS on top. The rear camera combination is 20MP+16MP, while the front camera is 16MP as well.

