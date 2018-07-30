OnePlus 6 users facing display flickering issue in bright light with adaptive brightness enabled

OnePlus 6 users facing display flickering issue on their smartphone with OxygenOS 5.1.8 OnePlus 6 users facing display flickering issue on their smartphone with OxygenOS 5.1.8

OnePlus 6 users are facing display flickering issue on OxygenOS 5.1.8 version based on Android 8.1 Oreo. Several users took to the OnePlus forum and Reddit to report about the issue related to the phone’s display. Some users have complained that the display flickering issue occurs while using the phone in adaptive brightness mode.

As per users, the flickering issue is noticeable in bright sunlight and it is more visible while viewing apps with a white background or vivid colours. Apparently, the bug creeped in with the OxygenOS 5.1.8 update that was released last month. OnePlus recently rolled out OxygenOS 5.1.9 update for its flagship smartphone. However, some users have reported that the bug has not been recognised and fixed even with the latest software update. One of the users claimed (via GizmoChina) that clearing the cache seems to fix the issue to some extent.

Besides the display flickering issue, some OnePlus 6 users had experienced battery drainage issues on their smartphones last month. Apparently, a post shared by a member named ‘capactus’ in XDA Developers cites that the flickering issue occurs only when the display brightness ‘hits’ 100 per cent when the auto brightness is turned on. OnePlus has not shared any response as to whether the company will roll a future update to fix the issue.

OnePlus just recently launched the OnePlus 6 Red edition for a price of Rs 39,999. It features an amber-like effect with an anti-reflective layer on the rear side. Besides the design, the phone carries internal hardware similar to the base version. It comes with a 6.28-inch AMOLED notch style display with 19:9 aspect ratio, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge support.

