OnePlus 6 update brings ability to disable notch, support for super slow motion video

OnePlus 6 has started receiving its first update, which brings with it features like the ability to show/hide notch, camera support for super slow motion videos and more. The update, which is available as downloadable ROM also includes the May Android security patch. The update should reach OnePlus 6 users via over-the-air (OTA) update soon. To check for the update manually, head to Settings menu and click on System Updates. OnePlus 6 first update has been rolled out within a week of OnePlus 6’s availability. In India, the phone is priced starting at Rs 34,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model.

OnePlus 6 update screenshot was posted on OnePlus forum and it also contains a change log of new features as well as security patches. It adds the ability to show or hide notch, which can be changed manually from the Settings menu. This means users can decide to black out the notch on OnePlus 6 whenever they wish. The camera support for super slow motion videos – 1080p at 240fps and 720p at 480fps – has been included as well. The feature is available on rivals Samsung Galaxy S9 and Apple iPhone X.

OnePlus 6 also brings preloaded OnePlus Switch application. OnePlus’ own migration app was introduced earlier this year and lets users easily transfer call data, messages, calendars, photos and videos from one OnePlus device to another. The update brings support for quick capture feature in Portrait mode for camera, more actions for recently deleted files in Gallery as well as updated Android security patch for May.

OnePlus 6 was launched in India on May 17, which is a day after its global release. The higher-end model of OnePlus 6 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 39,999. OnePlus 6 Avengers Edition comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 44,999 in India. OnePlus 6 is available on open sale across Amazon, OnePlus site and offline platforms.

Specifications of OnePlus 6 include a 6.28-inch (2,280 x 1,080 pixels) AMOLED display with 19:9 screen ratio, 16MP+20MP dual rear cameras with LED flash, an all-glass design, 16MP selfie shooter, and more. Both the front as well as rear cameras can capture photos in Portrait Mode. OnePlus 6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and is backed by a 3,300mAh battery with support for OnePlus’ Dash Charge fast charging technology. The dual-SIM phone runs Oxygen OS, which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

