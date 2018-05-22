OnePlus 6 units worth Rs 100 crores sold in 10 minutes, claims company

OnePlus 6 was globally launched at an event in London on May 16. India launch took place on a day after on May 17. OnePlus 6 was globally launched at an event in London on May 16. India launch took place on a day after on May 17.

OnePlus 6 units worth Rs 100 crores were sold in ten minutes during the first preview in India, the company said in a press statement. The sales exceed the entire sales of the OnePlus 5T within the first hour. OnePlus 6 preview sale was hosted exclusively for OnePlus community and Amazon Prime members from 12:00 PM on May 21. The open sale for the OnePlus flagship smartphone across online and offline platforms started 12:01 AM on May 22. OnePlus 6 pop-ups have been organised across eight major cities in India including Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Chennai on May 21 and May 22.

“OnePlus 6 is our best ever smartphone that offers a perfect balance of performance and design to give our community a device that is both supremely powerful and extremely easy to use. We are truly humbled by the unprecedented response that reflects the highest level of customer satisfaction and the strong trust in the brand. It is also a great validation of our focused approach and long-term commitment to the Indian market,” Vikas Agarwal, General Manager – India, OnePlus said in a statement.

OnePlus 6 was globally launched at an event in London on May 16. India launch took place on a day after on May 17. OnePlus 6, the successor to OnePlus 5T comes with 19:9 aspect ratio display, an all glass body design, notch on top of screen, water resistance, dual rear cameras, and more. The flagship runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and comes in three storage options. The 6GB RAM+64GB storage model is priced at Rs 34,999 while 8GB RAM+128GB storage option costs Rs 39,999. OnePlus 6 Avengers Edition comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 44,999 in India.

In terms of specifications, OnePlus 6 sports a 6.28-inch (2,280 x 1,080 pixels) AMOLED display with 19:9 screen ratio. The phone gets a vertically aligned dual rear camera setup – 16MP Sony IMX 519 primary sensor with OIS, EIS, f/1.7 aperture and a 20MP IMX 376K secondary lens with f/1.7aperture. OnePlus 6 comes with dual LED flash. It supports Super Slow Motion videos at 240fps in 1080p resolution and 720p at 480 fps. The selfie shooter is 16MP Sony IMX 371 sensor with EIS and f/2.0 aperture size. Both the front as well as rear cameras can capture photos in Portrait Mode.

OnePlus 6 is backed by a 3,300mAh battery with support for OnePlus’ Dash Charge fast charging technology. The dual-SIM phone runs Oxygen OS, which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. Sensors on OnePlus 6 include fingerprint sensor, Hall sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity sensor, Ambient Light sensor, Electronic Compass, and Sensor Hub. On the connectivity front, it supports USB 2.0, Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

