OnePlus 6 gets Rs 1500 cashback on Amazon: Here are the best deals

OnePlus 6 is now available for special offers from Amazon India. As part of this sale, consumers can avail extra cashback benefits of Rs 1,500 on exchanging their old smartphone with the OnePlus 6. Also, this OnePlus flagship is eligible for Rs 2,000 cashback from Idea, No Cost EMI options, as well as exclusive benefits on Kindle and Amazon Prime Video.

OnePlus 6 will also offer ICICI Bank credit card holders an additional cashback of Rs 1,500. In addition, users can also avail 3-month/6-month No Cost EMI offers from all major credit cards and Bajaj Finserv.

While Idea subscribers will be eligible to get an additional Rs 2,000 cashback, customers can also get 12-month free accident insurance from Kotak 811. Amazon Kindle users who buy the OnePlus 6 will be able to get discounts of up to Rs 500, while Amazon Prime Video subscribers will receive Rs 250 balance though Amazon Pay.

The latest OnePlus 6 is the best-selling smartphone and on top of the premium segment in India, according to data from Counterpoint research. The company has beaten Samsung and Apple to capture the top spot in India’s premium smartphone market.

OnePlus 6 sports a 6.28-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2280×1080 pixels. Based on OxygenOS 5.1 over and above Android 8.1 Oreo, it runs the Snapdragon 845 processor paired with the Adreno 630 GPU. OnePlus 6 comes with 6GB/8GB of RAM and three internal storage variants: 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. This phone is backed by a 3,300mAh battery.

On the camera front, OnePlus 6 sports a dual-rear camera setup, consisting of a primary 16MP Sony IMX519 sensor of f/1.7 aperture, and a secondary 20MP Sony IM376K sensor with f/1.7 aperture. On the front, it features a 16MP camera. The OnePlus 6 starts in India from Rs 34,999, while the 8GB RAM/256GB variant is worth Rs 39,999, and the 8GB RAM/256GB variant is priced at Rs 44,999.

