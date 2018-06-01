OnePlus 6 Silk White edition to be available from June 5: Price, specifications

OnePlus 6 will now be available in a Silk White colour variant. It will go on on sale from June 5. OnePlus 6 will now be available in a Silk White colour variant. It will go on on sale from June 5.

OnePlus 6 will now be available in a Silk White colour variant. This OnePlus 6 edition will be available from June 5 on Amazon.in as well as the OnePlus India store. On Amazon, the ‘Notify Me’ page for the OnePlus 6 Silk White edition has gone live from today. OnePlus 6 Silk White edition featuring 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM, will be available for Rs 39,999.

On the sale of the OnePlus 6 Silk White edition, Citibank Credit and Debit card users will be eligible for Rs 2,000 cashback. In addition, customers can also seek No Cost EMI across major banks for up to three months. Amazon Prime Video users will receive Rs 250 in Amazon Pay cash, while discounts up to Rs 500 will also be available on Amazon Kindle.

Servify will give OnePlus 6 users 12-month Accidental Damage Insurance, but only after they download the Kotak 811 app. Finally, Idea users will get Rs 2,000 cashback as well as device insurance, while Cleartrip offers discounts up to Rs 25,000 on flight and hotel bookings.

The specifications of the OnePlus 6 Silk White edition include a 6.28-inch AMOLED display with a notch over the display, and a screen aspect ratio of 18:9. Running the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, this OnePlus variant is based on OxygenOS 5.1 over and above Android 8.1 Oreo. Backed by 8GB RAM, the OnePlus 6 Silk White edition comes with 128GB of internal memory, which is non-expandable. The phone has a 3300mAh battery that also supports OnePlus’ Dash Charging technology. The OnePlus 6 Silk White edition comes with facial unlock, while also housing a fingerprint scanner at the back.

The camera specifications of the OnePlus 6 Silk White edition include 16MP + 20MP dual-rear cameras, and a 16MP front camera. The rear camera’s 16MP Sony IMX 519 primary sensor comes with f/1.7 aperture with EIS and OIS, while the 20MP IMX 376K secondary shooter has the f/1.7 aperture. Below the rear camera is a dual-LED flash. Meanwhile, the 16MP front lens offers a Sony IMX 371 lens with f/2.0 aperture, that supports EIS.

