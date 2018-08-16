OnePlus 6 screen flickering problem fixed with OxygenOS 5.1.11 update

OnePlus 6 screen flickering issued fixed with OxygenOS 5.1.11 update. The update also brings camera optimisations in HDR mode. OnePlus 6 screen flickering issued fixed with OxygenOS 5.1.11 update. The update also brings camera optimisations in HDR mode.

OnePlus has starting rolling out the OxygenOS 5.1.11 update for users, which will fix some issues with the OnePlus 6. The screen flickering issue will be resolved with this update and it also comes with camera optimizations, according to an official post by the company. OnePlus 6 users had earlier reported a screen flickering issue, which the company had promised to resolve in future updates.

According to earlier reports, users had posted that the display had a problem when used in bright outdoors. When the display had the adaptive brightness mode turned on, users had trouble with the screen.

OxygenOS 5.1.11 comes with following changes on system: Optimised network connection, Optimised stability for Wi-Fi connection. It also comes with general bug fixes and improvements as well fixing the screen flickering issue in daylight. Finally, the update also lets users confirm their smartphone pin without tapping. The option is in Setting > Security & lock > PIN.

On the camera front, the OnePlus 6 gets an improved HDR mode as well. Again this is a staged roll-out and not all users will see the update appear in their OnePlus 6’s settings. As always OnePlus users can leave feedback on the update on the company’s official forum.

OnePlus says the OTA (over-the-air) update will be received by a limited number of users today. A broader roll-out will take place over the coming days after the company has ensured there are no bug. OnePlus also says that using VPN to download this build might not work as the rollout is not based on regions. It is being randomly pushed out to a limited number of devices.

OnePlus 6 starts in India at a price of Rs 34,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option, while the 8GB RAM and 128GB version costs Rs 39,999. The 8GB RAM and 256GB version of OnePlus 6 costs Rs 43,999 in India. The smartphone is available on Amazon India, OnePlus online store, and the company’s offline exclusive stories.

