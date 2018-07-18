OnePlus 6 scores 96 in DxOMark test; performance comparable to Apple iPhone X, Galaxy S9+

DxOMark tests that analyse smartphone cameras, place the OnePlus 6 in the same league as Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9+ and Google’s Pixel 2 DxOMark tests that analyse smartphone cameras, place the OnePlus 6 in the same league as Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9+ and Google’s Pixel 2

OnePlus 6 has recorded a score of 96 as per DxOMark testing. The DxOMark tests that analyse and review smartphone cameras, place the OnePlus flagship in league with the Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9+ and Google’s Pixel 2. The overall score of the phone was boosted by its photo score of 100, though it scored 87 in the video tests.

The OnePlus 6 features a dual-rear camera setup with a 16MP primary sensor and a 20MP secondary lens. While the primary sensor features f/1.7 aperture along with optical image stabilisation (OIS), the secondary lens also comes with f/1.7 aperture. This dual-rear configuration comes with phase-detection autofocus, as well as dual-LED flash, and is capable of recording 4K quality videos at 30/60 fps, as well as 1080p slow-motion videos at 240fps. The OnePlus flagship also sports a 16MP selfie lens.

DxOMark says the OnePlus 6’s high photo scores can be attributed to the performance of the autofocus, color and exposure, alongside detail retention and noise reduction. The score though, does not beat that of the iPhone X, as the OnePlus 6 underperformed in its Bokeh and zoom performance tests. Also, in bright light, this phone did deliver in terms of image exposure, as well as high-dynamic range. On the other hand, in high-contrast settings, it is unable to retain details, especially in case of shadows and highlights.

The OnePlus 6’s video performance was complimented for efficient stabilization, fast autofocus, neutral white balance, noise level reductions and details preserved from high-contrast scenes. On the other hand, DxOMark said the phone could not handle loss of detail in various lighting conditions, strong ringing and over-sharpening and frame-to-frame differences in sharpness in videos. The iPhone X and Galaxy S9+, though, score 97 and 99 on the DxOMark, respectively. The top-performing phone is the Huawei P20 Pro, with a score of 109.

