OnePlus 6 Red edition officially launched: Sale from July 16, price is Rs 39,999

OnePlus 6 Red Edition has been officially launched by the company. The new OnePlus 6 Red Edition will go on sale on July 16 in India, and will come in one variant: 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. OnePlus 6 Red is priced at Rs 39,999 in India and will be sold via Amazon India, OnePlus India online store, and the offline OnePlus stories.

“We believe power and attitude can be both elegant and humble, and we have strived to achieve this with the OnePlus 6 Red Edition. We worked to avoid an overly bright red color while still capturing a sense of self-confidence and positivity. Achieving the amber-like effect took several months to refine and perfect,” OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said in a press statement.

OnePlus 6 Red has an amber-like effect at the back with an anti-reflective layer as well. The smartphone like the other variants of OnePlus 6 is made with six panels of glass at the back. OnePlus 6 Red’s design also incorporates a translucent orange layer with the red base layer to give the phone its glossy red finish. The Red variant even sports a red, mirror-like fingerprint sensor, while the camera lens is silver in colour. Other than the new Red colour, rest of the specifications remain the same for this variant of OnePlus 6.

OnePlus 6 is available in a Midnight Black, Mirror Black, Silk White and now the Red coloured variant. An Avengers Edition was also introduced at launch, though that variant is no longer officially available. The smartphone comes in three storage/RAM variants: 6GB RAM and 64GB storage starting at Rs 34,999, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option which is priced at Rs 39,999. The highest is the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option, which will cost Rs 43,999 and goes on sale from July 10 in India.

OnePlus 6 has a 6.28-inch AMOLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch on the front, though users have the option of disabling it from the software settings. The phone runs the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with Android Oreo 8.1 and OxygenOS on top. OnePlus 6 will get Android updates for the next two years, which includes Android P and Q.

The smartphone features a 16MP + 20MP camera setup on the back with optical image stabilization (OIS) included. The front camera is 16MP. Battery on the OnePlus 6 is 3300mAh with support for the company’s Dash Charge technology. OnePlus 6 also comes with Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity, along with 4G LTE support. OnePlus claims it sold one million of these flagship phones in just 22 days, which was the fastest launch in the company’s history.

