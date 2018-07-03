OnePlus 6 Red edition first impressions: This one is hard to miss

OnePlus 6 Red edition has a translucent orange layer with red base layer, which gives it a glossy finish. OnePlus 6 Red edition has a translucent orange layer with red base layer, which gives it a glossy finish.

OnePlus 6 now comes in a Red colour edition in addition to Midnight Black, Mirror Black and Silk White colour options. Somewhat similar to last year’s Lava Red OnePlus 5T, the phone has a red back cover. However, quite a lot of things have changed as well. A glance at the new OnePlus 6 Red and I was convinced this is not a phone easy to miss. It is eye-catching and the bright red glossy finish back cover has been designed to stand out.

To complement the red glass cover, OnePlus 6 has silver accents around the fingerprint sensor to accentuate the overall look and feel. It is worth noting that the mirror-like sensor itself sports a red finish. Like on other variants, the Red OnePlus 6 is made with six panels of glass at the back. What has changed is that the new colour option has a translucent orange layer with red base layer, which gives it a glossy finish. OnePlus 6 Red looks premium thanks to the overall finish.

However, OnePlus 6 Red edition is not for everyone. Those who like to stick with grays and black when it comes to smartphones, will find the phone a bit too flashy. The phone does not need flaunting to be noticed. It is just so out there. The alert slider, volume rocker keys as well as power button are also red on this phone, seamlessly blended to look every bit a part of OnePlus 6 Red edition. The device also ships with a red-themed wallpaper for those who are interested.



OnePlus 6 Red edition comes with the same specifications as the original OnePlus 6, though it will only be available in 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant at Rs 39,999. The phone is Amazon exclusive in India and sales begin July 16. It can also be bought via OnePlus online store as well as the company’s offline retail stores.

