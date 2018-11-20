OnePlus 6 OxygenOS Open beta 7 update brings Virtual SIM roaming: Here are the details

OnePlus has introduced an update for OnePlus 6, that will enable the Virtual SIM feature for the device globally. The Virtual SIM feature will allow users to surf the internet without the need for a special SIM card. The OxygenOS Open beta 7 update that was released recently, also comes with a Video Enhancer mode, as well as other updates. The latest UI updates are not available over the air (OTA), and the full update could be made available soon. OnePlus posted the complete changelog of OxygenOS Open beta 7 on the OnePlus Community page.

OnePlus 6 owners can check for the Virtual SIM feature by going to Settings > Wi-Fi & Internet > OnePlus Roaming. To use the service, a user would need to purchase a recharge packet, that should be available from OnePlus Store, and enable it after reaching a foreign destination.

Coming back to the OxygenOS Open beta 7 update, it brings other call-based improvements to the OnePlus 6. Users will now receive an additional vibration as they hang up, while the SOS emergency rescue feature has also been updated. OnePlus 6 users will also be able to assess if they wish to assign contacts to a particular SIM, or assign a group of contacts for dual SIM operations.

OxygenOS Open beta 7 also brings Video Enhancer, that improves the colour reproduction in video mode. This can be accessed through Settings > Display. Other features included in the beta are an improved app drawer from the app launcher as well as security updates and bug fixes.