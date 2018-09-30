OnePlus 6 OxygenOS Open Beta 4 brings updated community app, fixes touch latency issues

OnePlus 6 OxygenOS Open Beta 4 update brings a host of improvements and bug fixes.

OnePlus has begun rolling out OxygenOS Open Beta 4 for OnePlus 6. While the flagship smartphone from the Chinese brand was among the first to receive Android 9 Pie update besides Google’s own devices, OnePlus has now announced the latest open build for the OnePlus 6 in its forum. The latest update brings a host of improvements along with the fix for touch latency issue.

The latest OxygenOS Open Beta 4 build for OnePlus 6 brings “optimised standby power consumption” and an optimised UI for the speed dial and calling interface. OnePlus has also fixed an issue that caused the phone of accidentally answering the second call while using answer calls by a gesture. The update also brings an updated OnePlus Community 2.2.0 app, whereby community notices have been added as a feature. The app has a new feed for following community members. Stickied comments are now displayed on the app and OnePlus has added more options to share threads as well. Besides these, the OxygenOS Open Beta 4 update includes general UI tweaks and bug fixes.

While the latest update will fix touch latency issue and enhance the battery life of OnePlus 6 in ‘general,’ OnePlus noted that it might come with potential risks since it is a beta software and not stable as official builds. OnePlus in its official forum mentioned that it has integrated Feedback tool into Community app so that users can report bugs and share Logs directly to their bug hunters with the Community app. Further, users can use the Community app to record app logs in the background. The Chinese handset maker recently rolled out Android 9 Pie based OxygenOS 9.0 update for its flagship model, OnePlus 6. Soon the Chinese company plans to launch its next-generation of flagship phone – the OnePlus 6T. The launch is slated to happen sometime in mid-October.

