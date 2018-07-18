OnePlus 6 to receive Google Lens, improved camera with OxygenOS 5.1.9 update

OnePlus 6 will receive the OxygenOS 5.1.9 update, that brings Google Lens mode within its camera app, besides other improvements to the camera experience. OnePlus 6 will receive the OxygenOS 5.1.9 update, that brings Google Lens mode within its camera app, besides other improvements to the camera experience.

OnePlus 6 will receive the OxygenOS 5.1.9 update, that brings Google Lens mode within its camera app, besides other improvements to the camera experience. In a blog post on OnePlus Forum, the company revealed that this update, which brings the July Android security patch, will be introduced over-the-air to the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T as well.

The OxygenOS 5.1.9 update is set to bring major changes to the OnePlus 6’s camera. While this update adds beauty mode as part of Selfie portraits, OnePlus also claims that the update will improve image quality. Through this update, the company aims to improve clarity, dynamic range, and edge detection in Portrait mode, while boosting up overall focusing speed and accuracy.

The most important feature, though, will be the integration of Google Lens services into the camera app. This will allow OnePlus 6 users to get information of popular locations and public spaces, and scan QR codes via the Lens option. Users will also be able to create search tags as well.

In addition, the company has improved some of its connectivity features through the OxygenOS 5.1.9 update. While stability for Wi-Fi connections has been optimised, OnePlus has also worked on the Bluetooth connection stability issue, noticed when the OnePlus 6 connects to cars.

In addition, the Chinese brand also appears to be working on ‘Warp Charge’, speculated to be an improvement over its current DashCharge technology.

OnePlus 6 features a 6.28-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, with a screen aspect ratio of 19:9. Running the Snapdragon 845 processor, it is based on Android 8.1 Oreo with OxygenOS on top, and a 3300mAh battery with DashCharge support. It features a 16MP+20MP dual-rear camera configuration, besides a 16MP front sensor. Starting at Rs 34,999, it is available in 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB storage options.

