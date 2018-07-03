OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 oil painting issue to be fixed via OTA update

OnePlus has acknowledged the oil painting issue and the fix will be rolled out in next update for OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5T, and OnePlus 5. OnePlus has acknowledged the oil painting issue and the fix will be rolled out in next update for OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5T, and OnePlus 5.

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5T, and OnePlus 5 users are reportedly facing oil painting issue with phones’ camera. The problem is apparently with pictures taken in HDR mode, which have seem to have oil painting sort of effect. OnePlus has acknowledged the oil painting issue and the fix will be rolled out in next update for OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5T, and OnePlus 5. OnePlus user Santosh Vaza, who contacted the company regarding the problem, posted a screenshot of the reply on OnePlus forums.

“About oil painting issue, it will be optimized in next update, please verify it by that time. If the issue still persists, please let us know. It will be greatly appreciated if you can provide the original photos and logs at that time. Thanks in advance,” OnePlus support member Celia said in a mail.

Meanwhile, OnePlus has reportedly started testing the fix in the Open Beta for OnePlus 5T. However, this has not been confirmed by the company. Some users have also posted a workaround to the problem on the company’s forum post. For instance, users are being advised to shoot similar pictures with HDR mode switched off in the same light conditions.

For those who are facing the oil painting issue on their phones, we would recommend users to wait for the official over-the-air (OTA) update. Though the company has not specified a timeline, it should roll out soon. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5T, and OnePlus 5 users can check for the update manually as well. Open Settings menu and click on ‘System updates’ to check for any new software updates.

OnePlus has already announced that its phones including, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5T, and OnePlus 5 will get an extra year of Android security updates, in addition to the two-year upgrade cycle that is present for all phones. The list includes OnePlus 3 and 3T. Separately, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that its next-generation flagship, likely to be called OnePlus 7, will be 5G-compatible. The announcement was made at the this year’s Mobile World Congress in Shanghai.

