OnePlus 6 Midnight Black with 256GB storage launched in India at Rs 43,999

OnePlus 6 Midnight Black edition with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage has been announced in India. Priced at Rs 43,999, the Midnight Black version will be available for purchase exclusively on Amazon India from July 10. The phone will go on sale via the company’s official site oneplus.in and OnePlus exclusive offline channels from July 14. The ‘Notify Me’ registration page fo OnePlus 6 Midnight Black is already live on Amazon. Users can click on the option to get notification when the product becomes available.

OnePlus 6 Midnight Black comes with the same specifications as the original OnePlus 6. To recall, OnePlus 6 made debut in India last month for a price starting at Rs 34,999. OnePlus 6 Midnight Black edition sports a 6.28-inch AMOLED notch-style display with a 19:9 screen aspect ratio. This phone is also encased in glass but the rear side has a matte-black finish. OnePlus claims that to achieve matte-black the company used corrosion on the surface of the glass to create tiny holes, allowing the layer beneath it to permeate through the glass.

OnePlus 6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. The Midnight Black edition is based on Android 8.1 Oreo with OxygenOS layered on top. In terms of camera, the phone features vertically stacked dual rear sensors having a 16MP + 20MP camera setup. The 16MP Sony IMX 519 primary sensor comes with OIS, EIS and f/1.7 aperture, while the 20MP IMX 376K secondary lens has f/1.7aperture as well. Up front, it has a 16MP camera sensor that comes with EIS and f/2.0 aperture. The OnePlus 6 Midnight Black edition packs a 3300mAh battery and supports Dash Charge technology.

