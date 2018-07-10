OnePlus 6 Midnight Black with 256GB storage to go on sale at 12pm on Amazon India

OnePlus 6 Midnight Black with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM will be made available from 12pm on July 10 via Amazon India. OnePlus 6 Midnight Black with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM will be made available from 12pm on July 10 via Amazon India.

OnePlus 6 Midnight Black colour variant will go on sale in India on July 10, which is today. The high-end model of OnePlus 6 comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The new variant in midnight black colour option will be made available via Amazon India at 12PM IST. It will go on sale through OnePlus.net and other offline channels from July 14. The price of OnePlus 6 Midnight Black color variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is Rs 43,999.

OnePlus 6 comes in different RAM/storage options; though the availability of each depends on the colour option. The company recently launched OnePlus 6 in red colour option in India at a price of Rs 39,999. The new edition will go on sale in the country starting July 16.

OnePlus 6 Midnight Black variant: Specifications, price

OnePlus 6 Midnight Black has the same set of as the original OnePlus 6. The device sports a 6.28-inch AMOLED notch-style display with a 19:9 screen aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor. In terms of camera, the phone features vertically stacked dual rear sensors having a 16MP + 20MP camera setup. The 16MP Sony IMX 519 primary sensor comes with OIS, EIS and f/1.7 aperture, while the 20MP IMX 376K secondary lens has f/1.7aperture as well. On the front, the handset has a 16MP camera sensor that comes with EIS and f/2.0 aperture. The phone packs a 3300mAh battery and supports Dash Charge technology.

OnePlus 6 is perhaps the most popular smartphone in its segment. The company recently announced that it has sold 1 million units of OnePlus 6 in, just under a month. OnePlus 6 competes with Honor 10, Asus ZenFone 5Z, and Vivo X21.

