OnePlus 6 Avengers limited edition first impressions: This one is for the fans

OnePlus 6 Avengers limited edition has also been announced by the company, and though it comes with the same specifications as the original OnePlus 6, it has been redesigned completely for Marvel Avengers fans. Like the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition, which was launched last year, the new movie edition gets a different back cover, sports a gold-coloured alert slider. There’s a special Iron Man case as well. OnePlus is also including a golden medal, which will have the insignia of each Avenger like Thor or Captain America inside the phone’s box. Again, this is designed to appeal to the Avengers fan base.

OnePlus 6 Avengers Edition has the same glass feel, but the back cover on this phone has a new design, which keeps up with the Avengers theme. The phone sports a 3D Kevlar textured glass back design with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on both front and back. The OnePlus logo on the back as well as the alert slider on OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Edition is of golden colour. To recall, OnePlus 5T Star Wars was launched with a red alert slider. At the bottom of the back cover is the Avengers logo, which is again gold in colour.

OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Edition looks stunning and the textured back has been designed to keep in mind the Avenger: Infinity War movie theme. The Iron Man case is also appealing. The case will remind many of the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition Darth Vader back cover. However, the case is bulky, but at least should keep the phone protected, while looking stylish. The case does stand out from the regular ones you will find in the market.

The OnePlus 6 Avengers edition also includes an Avengers theme in the settings for the Display, which has wallpapers with the Avengers logo, Thanos, The Infinity Gauntlet, one of all the Avengers, and more. So if you are a really die-hard Avengers fan you can set one of these as the wallpaper background.

OnePlus 6 Avengers Edition is only available in 8GB RAM+256GB storage configuration and the price for the limited edition phone is not the same as the regular OnePlus 6, which costs Rs 39,999. OnePlus 6 Avengers Edition is priced slightly higher at Rs 44,999 and it will be available via open sale on Amazon from May 29.

OnePlus 6 Avengers Edition specifications are the same as the regular variant. It has a 6.28-inch AMOLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch on top. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and it packs a 3,300mAh battery. It gets dual 16MP+20MP rear cameras and a 16MP front shooter.

Disclaimer: The author is in London attending the OnePlus launch at the invite of OnePlus India

