OnePlus 6 likely to get Android Pie update soon as company starts Closed Beta program for OxygenOS

OnePlus 6 might soon get Android Pie based OxygenOS Open Beta update. OnePlus in its official forum has listed Closed Beta Testing application form for interested users. Notably, the company recently ‘seeded’ the first HydrogenOS Beta update for the OnePlus 6 Chinese variant. The HydrogenOS beta update is built on Android Pie final beta version. OnePlus is now seeking applicants for its OxygenOS Closed Beta program which indicates that the OnePlus 6 global version might get Android Pie update soon.

Those who are interested can apply for beta testing on the OnePlus official forum. However, to be eligible for the Closed Beta Program, users will need to be an active member of the OnePlus community and will have to constantly provide feedback to OnePlus team on Slack. Further, OnePlus in its forum mentioned that only 100 applicants will be chosen for the program.

OnePlus in its forum mentioned, “Closed Beta program is an opportunity for us to listen to your feedback and refine or revise our product strategy based on that. It also helps us to find major bugs at an early stage and release more stable Open Beta and MP (official) builds. The Closed Beta Group is the closest group to OnePlus staff […] This group needs absolute secrecy, as testers will often get builds and features weeks or even months before they are released to the public. Given the secrecy aspect, you are required to sign an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) with OnePlus to be part of this program,” the company noted.

OnePlus recently rolled out OxygenOS 5.1.11 update for the OnePlus 6. The update brought camera and system optimisations and also patched the annoying screen flickering issue that was earlier reported to be appearing when the phone was used in daylight. The problem was said to have occurred when adaptive brightness was turned on. In addition, the update brought improvements to the HDR mode.

