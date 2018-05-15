How and when to watch the OnePlus 6 launch live stream today

OnePlus 6 launch on May 16: The event takes place in London and here are details on the OnePlus 6 livestream timings, how to watch and expected price in India. OnePlus 6 launch on May 16: The event takes place in London and here are details on the OnePlus 6 livestream timings, how to watch and expected price in India.

OnePlus 6 launch: OnePlus 6 will be officially launched today, May 16 at an event in London. OnePlus will have a livestream for the launch of its new flagship smartphone via its official site as well as social media platforms such as YouTube. The flagship smartphone will arrive in India on May 17, which is a day after global debut. OnePlus is hosting an event in Mumbai on May 17 as well.

The sale for OnePlus 6 begins May 21 on Amazon India. For those interested, OnePlus 6 India launch event will take place at the Dome at NSCI in Mumbai and people who have purchased entry vouchers will be able to attend it on May 17. Let us take a look at OnePlus 6 launch timings, how to watch livestream, India timings, specifications and features we know:

OnePlus 6 launch event: When is it and where is it?

OnePlus 6 global launch event will be held in London at 5PM BST on May 16, which is around 9:30 PM in India. It will be held at Copper Box Arena, which is a multi-sport venue used for the 2012 Summer Olympics. OnePlus 6 India launch event is scheduled for 3 PM IST on May 17 and it will take place at Dome at NSCI in Mumbai.

OnePlus 6 launch event: How to watch livestream, India time

To watch OnePlus 6 launch event live, users can head to OnePlus official site or its social media accounts. OnePlus India launch event will also be livestreamed via the same social media platforms. The YouTube link is already live for the OnePlus 6 event. The time is 9.30pm IST.

OnePlus 6: When will it go on sale in India?

OnePlus 6 sale in India will begin May 21 at 12:00 IST on Amazon. However, users should note that the sale will be exclusive to Amazon Prime members, who will get early access to buy the upcoming smartphone. OnePlus will also host ‘presale’ pop-ups on May 21 and May 22 in eight cities in India, giving users a chance to purchase OnePlus 6 ahead of official sales. OnePlus 6 ‘presale’ pop ups will be held in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Ahmedabad between 3:30PM to 8PM on May 21, and between 11AM to 7PM on May 22. OnePlus global pop-ups will take place in the cities of New York, London, Paris, Milan and Beijing on May 21.

OnePlus 6 launch event: Expected price in India

OnePlus 6 is expected to start at Rs 36,999 for the base model with 64GB storage, and the price could go up to Rs 39,999 for 128GB storage model. The price for 8GB RAM+256GB storage version is unclear at this point. According to reports, OnePlus 6 could be the company’s most expensive smartphone yet.

OnePlus 6 was spotted on the company’s Germany site, revealing a lot more details. If one goes by the listing, the phone could be available in two colour variants – Midnight Black and Mirror Black. OnePlus 6 64GB variant could cost Euro 519, which is around Rs 42,000 on conversion. The price for 128GB variant is listed as Euro 569 (Rs 45,000 approx). Of course, we will have to wait for official confirmation to know more.

OnePlus 6 launch event: Specifications and features

OnePlus 6 several specifications and features have already been confirmed by the company. The phone has also seen numerous leaks online, giving us a hint about its features. An Apple iPhone X-like notch has already been made official by the company. OnePlus says the notch on the OnePlus 6 can be blacked out during gameplay, landscape mode, etc. OnePlus 6 will sport an all-glass design, complete with a glass back. The phone will have vertically aligned dual rear cameras, compared to horizontal cameras on OnePlus 5T.

OnePlus 6 is expected to come with a 6.28-inch bezel-less display, which is slightly bigger than 6.01-inch on its predecessor. The OnePlus 6 is expected to feature the same 16MP+20MP rear cameras, with one major addition – ability to shoot super slow-mo videos at 960 fps. The front camera could be 16MP with improvements for low-light photography.

OnePlus 6 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, which is something the company has already confirmed. A 256GB storage variant will be introduced for the first time on a OnePlus phone, and it will be coupled with 8GB RAM. OnePlus 6 is rumoured to be available in 6GB/8GB RAM+64GB/128GB storage variants as well.

OnePlus has confirmed it will not ditch a 3.5 mm headset jack on its upcoming phone. The alert slider on OnePlus 6 could be moved to the right, from left side on OnePlus 5T. OnePlus has hinted at water resistance for the phone, though we will have to wait for official launch to know more. OnePlus 6 will come with new iPhone X-like gestures, a USB 2.0, Type-C charging slot, 3,300mAh battery and support for the company’s Dash Charging technology.

