Limited edition Hadoro OnePlus 6 Carbon can be yours for Rs 2,26,500

OnePlus has launched the Hadoro OnePlus 6 Carbon in Europe. The phone will cost 2,700 euros (Rs 2,26,500 approx.), and has been redesigned with a carbon look, courtesy of designer Hadoro Paris. While the limited edition phone is already available for pre-orders, alongside 10 days of complimentary worldwide shipping. OnePlus 6 Carbon will feature the same features as the regular phone, and comes with a two-year guarantee from Hadoro.

As listed on the Hadoro Paris website, OnePlus 6 Carbon comes with Damascus Steel styling over and above the stell-specked look frame. The phone’s back is designed from Aero carbon, made by Hadoro, which features 36 layers of carbon fiber which has layers of aircraft-grade aluminium interwoven into it. Also, OnePlus 6 Carbon comes with a glowing back panel, with the ‘OnePlus’ logo crafted from sapphire glass. The phone’s buttons are designed from black anodised aluminium. Users can also choose to have their name, initials, or other personal details engraved onto the phone’s back.

OnePlus 6 Carbon features a 6.28-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, with a notch on top, and a screen aspect ratio of 19:9. This phnoe is also powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor, and runs OxygenOS 5.2 over and above Android 8.1 Oreo. This version of OnePlus will be available alongside 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. OnePlus 6 Carbon sports a 3300mAh battery with support for Dash Charge technology.

The dual-SIM phone features a vertically stacked dual rear camera configuration. It comprises of a 16MP+20MP setup with dual-LED flash, f/1.7 aperture, that comes with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) capabilities. Besides, OnePlus 6 Carbon has a 16MP Sony IMX371 sensor with gyro-EIS and auto HDR support.

