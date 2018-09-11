OnePlus 6 gets unofficial LineageOS 16 based on Android Pie: Report

As per XDA Developers, the unofficial LineageOS 16 build for OnePlus 6 includes all the primary features of Android Pie As per XDA Developers, the unofficial LineageOS 16 build for OnePlus 6 includes all the primary features of Android Pie

OnePlus 6 has received the unofficial LineageOS 16 based on Android Pie according to XDA Developers. As per the XDA folks, the unofficial build includes all the primary features of Android Pie, for instance, newly revamped recent menu, gesture control, Adaptive Battery etc.

XDA Developers state that although it is an early build, the camera applications worked well. However, the developers did note that they experienced issues with IMS and LineageOS Live display. The video recording mode didn’t function well and Snapchat refused to work, as per the report. Moreover, the auto rotate icon popped up in the navigation bar while pressing the volume key and tapping it caused the phone to lock up, XDA Developers noted. While the unofficial LineageOS 16 build brings a bunch of Android Pie features, XDA folks recommend waiting for the Android Pie custom ROM to become more stable. However, those OnePlus 6 users who wish to try out the early build, XDA Developers have provided a step-by-step process on how to download the unofficial LineageOS 16 based on Android Pie for the device.

To recall, OnePlus rolled out OxygenOS Open Beta based Android Pie update for the OnePlus 6 earlier this month. The Chinese handset maker recently released the second Open Beta for the handset. The OxygenOS Open Beta 2 based on the Android 9 Pie brought improvements to Wi-Fi stability, background power consumption and optimisation for the images captured from the front camera. XDA Developers revealed that the scrolling/touch latency issues that occurred in the first OxygenOS Open Beta were fixed with the latest update.

