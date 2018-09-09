OnePlus 6 gets OxygenOS Open Beta 2 with performance, camera improvements

OnePlus 6 gets OxygenOS Open Beta 2 based on Android 9.0 Pie. OnePlus 6 gets OxygenOS Open Beta 2 based on Android 9.0 Pie.

OnePlus has received the second OxygenOS Open Beta that brings several improvements and optimised multitasking UI. As per the changelog listed on the OnePlus official forum, the OxygenOS Open Beta 2 based on the Android 9 Pie brings improvements to Wi-Fi stability, background power consumption and optimisation for the images captured from the front camera. OnePlus mentions that those OnePlus 6 users who have already flashed an Open Beta they will receive the new build via an OTA.

The listing further cites that the second open beta update for OnePlus 6 will provide optimisation for the pocket mode to reduce accidental touches and improved UI for Verification Codes like OTP to help users find what they want easily. Folks at XDA Developers note that the scrolling/touch latency issues that occurred in the first OxygenOS Open Beta have been fixed with the latest issue. However, a few issues that crept in the first OxygenOS Open Beta, for instance, third-party apps issue, Google Pay service not functioning properly persist in the OxygenOS Open Beta 2 as well.

Notably, OnePlus released the first OxygenOS Open Beta based on Android Pie for OnePlus 6 last week. The update brought a new UI for Android P along with gesture navigation and system improvements. The update also included integrated OnePlus customisation features, accent colour customisation support and a new “Do Not Disturb” mode with adjustable settings. The update also brought a new Gaming Mode 3.0 with added text notification mode and notification for third-party calls.

