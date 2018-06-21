OnePlus 6 gets support for ARCore, Google’s augmented reality platform

As per an XDA Developers report, Google’s augmented reality platform ARCore version (1.3) adds support for OnePlus 6 As per an XDA Developers report, Google’s augmented reality platform ARCore version (1.3) adds support for OnePlus 6

OnePlus’s flagship model, the OnePlus 6 now supports ARCore, Google’s augmented reality platform. The information comes courtesy of folks at XDA Developers who spotted the compatibility on ARCore latest version (1.3).

As per the XDA Developers report, a few other devices including Xiaomi Mi 8, Honor 10 and OnePlus 5 were found listed for ARCore support. The latest ARCore version (1.3) can be installed on the OnePlus 6. XDA Developers however note that the app is still showing as unsupported on Google Play Store. But OnePlus 6 users can sideload the APK file manually. Folks at XDA Developers tested the file themselves and confirmed to work without issues. Google has not updated the list of official ‘Supported devices’ for ARCore yet.

Also Read- OnePlus 6 crosses 1 million sales globally in 22 days, claims company

Notably, Google launched ARCore on its official app store, Play Store in December last year. The software kit that replaced Project Tango basically enable developers to introduce AR capabilities on Android phones. ARCore focuses on three features – motion tracking, environmental understanding and light sensation to develop AR content.

In related news, Google’s visual search engine, Google Lens support recently arrived to the OnePlus 6. The report comes via Android Police who revealed Google Lens support on the OnePlus device. As per the report, the Lens support comes to OnePlus 6 via APK. The APK once installed, opens up on the device native camera app. If you are not aware, Google Lens allows users to point the smartphone’s camera at an object and automatically obtain information related to that object. Google Lens also identify landmarks, animals and even add events to a user’s calendar and automatically connects to a Wi-Fi network as well.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd